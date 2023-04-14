NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bryce Young

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jenna Laine points out the Buccaneers are far more likely to trade back than trade up. But colleague Jordan Reid notes they could make a slight move up for an offensive tackle if they think the board will be picked clean by No. 19.

Falcons

Falcons veteran DL Grady Jarrett said he is glad the organization re-signed offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

“Just keeping the band together,” Jarrett said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “That’s important for me to because those are the guys we train against. So, if you’re training against the best, you’re only going to get better.”

Jarrett thinks the additions of DT David Onyemata and DL Calais Campbell will be great for their defense.

“To have a guy like David Onyemata come in is going to be great,” Jarrett said. “To have a leader like Calais Campbell come in is going to be crazy. It’s almost like reminiscing of when we had Dwight Freeney come in my second year. When you get a legend of the game to come in, because Calais is that, it just raises the bar for everybody.”

Jarrett expects Atlanta to be a “really strong defensive team.”

“I envision this team being a really strong defensive team,” Jarrett said. “At the core, I think we’re going to be really strong upfront on the offense and defensive line, so I think that’s really going to drive us forward.”

Panthers

When appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live, Adam Schefter called Alabama QB Bryce Young‘s visit to the Texans a “waste of time” because the quarterback is set to be selected at No. 1 overall by the Panthers.

“I think it’s a waste of time,” Schefter said, via Dov Kleiman. “I think the ship has sailed. I think Bryce Young’s gonna be the No. 1 pick. And they’re not gonna have a chance to take the guy that I think they would’ve liked to have taken. So now they’re sitting there, at No. 2, and what do you do?”

The Panthers had a virtual meeting with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, per Aaron Wilson.