NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cam Newton

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers reportedly didn’t make S Jordan Whitehead an offer this offseason. Now with the Jets, he recently voiced his frustrations with his role in Tampa Bay’s defense.

“I’m a team player, but I was frustrated,” Whitehead told Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network. “I would come out on third down, sometimes. I just felt like I was making enough plays, and I was being a leader on the team. It just felt like I should have been in the game. … I’m a team player, and it’s a team-first mentality, but I definitely was frustrated. I think anybody would be. Each year in the league, I feel like [I’ve] been more comfortable communicating. [Bowles] was big on his safeties, and he would be hard on us, and he would make sure we were talking. If we weren’t talking, he was going to say something. So, that was my biggest thing last year, being a vocal guy, communicating, getting the defense set up, and that’s what I stick to now. That’s part of my game. I want to make sure everyone is on the same page. If there’s a bust [in coverage], I put that on myself.”

Falcons

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reports the Falcons blocked VP of player personnel Kyle Smith from an interview for the Bills’ assistant GM job given he’s currently the “No. 2 front office person” behind GM Terry Fontenot and the Buffalo job would be considered a lateral move.

Panthers

said DEs and will get “the bulk” of playing time opposite of DE . (Joe Person) Snow expects Haynes to have a larger role this season and added 10 pounds over the offseason up to 250 pounds. (David Newton)

will line up at middle linebacker, while LB will also play an inside role on third downs. (Newton) Regarding CB Donte Jackson re-signing to a three-year deal this offseason, Snow called him one of the most talented cornerbacks in the league: “It’s hard to find corners that can play the run, and Donte is physical in the run game.” (Newton)

said he and GM will talk with about the possibility of bringing him back in the coming weeks. (Newton) Rhule added that they could sign another veteran quarterback and will sit down with Fitterer after minicamp to evaluate their options. (Joe Person)