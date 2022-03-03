NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Arizona State RB Rachaad White confirmed he had a formal interview at the Combine with the 49ers. (Donnie Druin)
- Boston College OL Zion Johnson said he met with Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians and had a formal interview with Tampa Bay. (Greg Auman)
- Iowa State RB Breece Hall said his meeting with the Buccaneers went “very well” and he’s met with “16-18 teams” at the NFL Combine. (Ryan McDowell)
Falcons
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson told the media that he has been “spoiled” by playing in Atlanta due to his increased playing time and the way he feels at home with his family.
“When you get somewhere, Atlanta feels like home, so why not retire here and end my career here,” Patterson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “It feels good. It feels like it’s the right place, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family, you know, and if Atlanta is not that place, then it’s not that place. Hopefully, it is, but if it’s not, I’ll move on with my life. Being vocal, that’s just something that I do, man. When I first got to Atlanta, I said, I’ll get in, get the fans involved so when it’s time to get a new contract, I’ve got the fans on my side. So it all played out just how I expected it to.”
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person gets the sense from talking to Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and HC Matt Rhule at the Combine that Sam Darnold will not be the starting quarterback in Week 1.
- Person adds he doesn’t think the Panthers view Cam Newton as a starting quarterback anymore but they’re trying to handle his exit from the team the second time with more grace.
- He also asked Fitterer if it was fair to say it made more sense for the Panthers to take a tackle at No. 6 than a quarterback: “I think it’s fair to assess that. But that will come down to whatever we do in free agency, how do we address other positions this offseason. I think that’s fair.”
- Rhule said “getting the staff right” has been an integral part of the offseason, and he believes the team has accomplished its goal. (David Newton)
- Rhule said it’s way too early to determine if there’s a quarterback worthy of the No. 6 overall pick. (Newton)
- Rhule believes LB Frankie Luvu is a starter which is why they brought him back on a two-year, $9 million deal: “He’s one of those guys who can start for us and play at a high level.’’ (Newton)
- Rhule said 2021 third-round OL Brady Christensen can play left tackle, but it is to be determined if he actually lines up there when the season starts. (Newton)
- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral had a formal interview with the Panthers at the Combine. (Darin Gantt)
- Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder had a formal interview with the Panthers at the NFL Combine. (Mark Kaboly)
- Texas A&M Isaiah Spiller met with the Panthers at the NFL Combine. (Ryan McDowell)
Saints
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that they are interested in re-signing Jameis Winston and he’s considered “an option” for them going forward: “Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis.” (Nick Underhill)
