NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson told the media that he has been “spoiled” by playing in Atlanta due to his increased playing time and the way he feels at home with his family.

“When you get somewhere, Atlanta feels like home, so why not retire here and end my career here,” Patterson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “It feels good. It feels like it’s the right place, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family, you know, and if Atlanta is not that place, then it’s not that place. Hopefully, it is, but if it’s not, I’ll move on with my life. Being vocal, that’s just something that I do, man. When I first got to Atlanta, I said, I’ll get in, get the fans involved so when it’s time to get a new contract, I’ve got the fans on my side. So it all played out just how I expected it to.”