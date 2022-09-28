NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said that they must be prepared to face Kansas City in Week 4 after the Chiefs were upset by the Colts last Sunday.

“Great opponent, well-coached, great quarterback, explosive offense, great D-coordinator, a lot of talented players on defense,” Brady said, via SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast. “They lost a tough one on the road (to the Colts), so they’ll be hungry. They’ll kind of have a normal week of prep. And, look, I think when you are dealing with some of the things that we’re gonna have to deal with this week, there’s built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything.”

Brady added that Sunday’s game will be a “huge test” and they must approach with a “championship attitude.”

“We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game. So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s a huge test. We’re playing at home. It’s a night game and it’s gonna be a challenge. And that’s what we should want and that’s what we should expect from one of the best teams in the league that we’re gonna face. So we gotta be at our best. Hopefully, we can be that. And to get to 3-1 would be a great feeling after yesterday’s tough loss.”

Brady spoke about the difficulties of relocating practice to Miami as Tampa Bay prepares for Hurricane Ian.

“The plan is, and things are kind of, you know, trying to adjust on the fly and preparations for an NFL game are pretty intense,” Brady said. “This is a little different for me. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way. I don’t think Tampa’s probably, I don’t think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it. I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night. So a lot of things can happen in a short period of time, and I think it’s suited for all of us to stay adaptable to the situation. I don’t think that anyone’s really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning and get all my stuff outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher. I’m right here on the bay so they’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing. I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.” Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said the team will practice at the Dolphins facility and expected both WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (hamstring)to have some level of practice participation. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

The Falcons worked out defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson and Kobe Smith on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports there is more concern about the quad injury Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey picked up this week than the other minor nicks he’s been listed with the past few weeks.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen doesn’t think there should be any concern about the availability of QB Jameis Winston this week, who will practice on Thursday. (Nick Underhill)

