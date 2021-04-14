NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

“With the way quarterback drafts are going right now … there’s a lot of guys coming out early, and so that first couple years in the NFL are like their junior, senior year of college,” Rhule said, via NFL.com. “It’s not like 10, 15 years ago, guys like Peyton Manning, who played a ton of football. Some of the guys that are coming out, they’ve been in the NFL for two, three years and they’re 22, 23. Some other guys coming out right now are 20, 21.

“I just think with Sam, he’s a young guy who came out early, and the football that he’s played up until now is kind of like his junior and senior year, except it happened at the National Football League level. We’re not getting a guy who’s 27, 28, not that there’s anything wrong with that. But we have a guy that’s still young, still has a lot of football left in him. If things work out the way we hope they work out, we have a young player who can hopefully be with us for a while.”

Rhule also said that Darnold’s natural throwing ability flashes on tape and enticed the team about the quarterback.