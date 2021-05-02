NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers selected QB Kyle Trask out of Florida, and he will now have the unique opportunity to learn from QB Tom Brady.

“They definitely have a great system going on down there in Tampa Bay,” Trask said in a video conference. “And the opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up, has been one of my favorites — so to have that opportunity is truly remarkable. But nevertheless, I’m going to come in, work my tail off, and do whatever I can to help this team.”

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians said Brady has known Trask has been the pick for weeks and is also “fired up” about the drafting of WR Jaelon Darden . (Peter Schrager)

Arians is hopeful the team can re-sign QB Blaine Gabbert, despite drafting Trask in round two. (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Falcons’ S Richie Grant on what he brings to Atlanta’s organization: “The Falcons are getting a dog. A playmaker. I really care about every aspect of the game. I’m ready to go to work.” (Kelsey Conway)

Panthers

The Panthers’ trade for QB Sam Darnold is obviously the biggest move of the offseason for them given Darnold’s pedigree and the high expectations that come with the quarterback position. But the team spent much of the draft this past weekend trying to take as much pressure off of Darnold as possible by adding to the supporting cast around him.

“Everything for him doesn’t have to be a referendum on whether he’s a great quarterback or not. He just needs to come into the building and work every day,” Panthers HC Matt Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I believe the quarterback position is really, really important. But I also believe great teams win. I think Sam is going to be as good as the guys around him. We’ve tried to put a lot of really good players around him.”

Rhule mentioned the Panthers would have been happy drafting RB Chuba Hubbard at No. 109 but got a good offer to trade back and ended up still getting him at No. 126: “We would have picked Chuba at 109. But luckily for us, it was a gamble that he took and it got back there, and we were able to get him and acquire picks.”

Saints

The Saints are hiring former Texans assistant director of pro personnel C.J. Leak, per Aaron Wilson. Leak is a former Saints scout as well.