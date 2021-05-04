NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Buccaneers to receive a seventh-round compensatory pick for the loss of OT Joe Haeg .

. Korte points out if Haeg doesn’t sustain his four-year snap average of 36.7 percent in Pittsburgh, he might no longer qualify as a compensatory free agent, which would take a seventh off the board from Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers’ UDFA OL Sadarius Hutcherson will receive $130,000 total guaranteed, $100,000 of his first-year base salary guaranteed, and a $30,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte writes the Falcons aren’t currently projected to receive any compensatory picks in 2022 but that could change if G Justin McCray ends up as a starter for the Texans.

ends up as a starter for the Texans. The Falcons signed undrafted WR Austin Trammell to a deal with $10,000 guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that t he Panthers have requested permission to interview Bills Dan Morgan for their assistant GM position. director of player personnel and former Panthers’ LBfor their assistant GM position.

Rapoport also mentions former Panthers Luke Kuechly resigned from his position as a pro scout with the team. LBresigned from his position as a pro scout with the team.

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports Kuechly wanted some time away from football with his family before deciding his next career move. Person adds the decision was not health-related.

The Panthers have also requested an interview with Eagles personnel official Ian Cunningham for their assistant GM position. (Person)

for their assistant GM position. (Person) Panthers’ UDFA David Moore will receive $125,000 total guaranteed, $110,000 of base salary guaranteed, and a $15,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

Former Patriots’ executive Mike Lombardi said on his GM Shuffle podcast that the Saints were trying to trade up into the top ten to select a cornerback such as Jaycee Horn.

When they were unable to crack the top ten, the Saints instead attempted to trade ahead of the Patriots to select QB Mac Jones but found themselves out of luck once again

“New Orleans was trying to get into the top 10 to get a cornerback, there’s no doubt,” Lombardi said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I think it was (Jaycee) Horn. They tried, but they couldn’t get in there, they were too far back to get in the top 10. But, and I’ve had this confirmed to me by two teams, they were trying to get up above New England to get Mac Jones. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

“Everybody will deny it. I’m just telling you. They couldn’t get there. Why? Because Minnesota traded with the Jets (to No. 14) and Minnesota didn’t go back as far as New Orleans, and (the Vikings) got a good deal. No. 13 wasn’t moving because (Rashawn) Slater was there, and the Chargers weren’t going to move. No. 12 wasn’t moving because Dallas was going to take (Micah) Parsons. No. 11 became (Justin) Fields. So, there was nowhere for (the Saints) to go. I don’t know if the Saints called New England to try to trade for that pick or if they knew New England was going to just take Mac Jones.”