NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians isn’t expecting TE Rob Gronkowski to play this week. (NFL.com)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith took exception when asked by SI’s Albert Breer that if he expected 2021 to be a rebuilding season for the team.

“You take any team in the NFL, go back to ’19 at Tennessee, we were 2–4, we made a quarterback change. And you’re going to have to win some of these grimy games, which we did. So that’s just one example,” Smith said. “I go back on the flip side of it, in Washington, ’08, I was defensive quality control, we start 6–2, we finish 8–8. You see the same stories every year. You see the teams that start 3–0, they fall apart. You see the teams that start 0–2, make a run. And so you just gotta stay in the present. And sure, when you’re changing over, first year, those are easy narratives, to lower the expectations. But that’s not what we believe in. We have a plan, and we’re trying to build a winning culture here.”

Scott Bair of the team website points out Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is on a one-year deal and the team is still projected to be tight against the cap next year. While Patterson loves Atlanta and is having a career year, it’s not out of the question he ends up with a major financial opportunity elsewhere.

Panthers

Panthers DE Haason Reddick said QB Mac Jones‘ grab on DE Brian Burns that resulted in an ankle injury was dirty.

“I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. … At first, it looked like he was trying to trip or kick Burns, then next thing you notice I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle,” Reddick said, via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses.”

Reddick believes there was nothing unintentional about the play.

“It seems they’re always protecting the offensive players. Where’s the protection for the defensive players, as well?” Reddick said. “I’m going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences are. It looked completely intentional from where I was standing, and I was pretty close. I don’t think that was a call that should have been missed.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said QB Sam Darnold is “day-to-day” following an MRI on his shoulder. No word as to whether Darnold will be available on Sunday: “I’d have to see him on Wednesday and see. What does his health look like?” (Ian Rapoport)

Saints

Saints leading WR Deonte Harris will be facing a possible NFL suspension after pleading guilty to a DUI charge he received in July. Harris was issued one year of probation. (PFT)

will be facing a possible NFL suspension after pleading guilty to a DUI charge he received in July. Harris was issued one year of probation. (PFT) Saints HC Sean Payton was non-committal when asked if the team would seek outside help at wide receiver: “The waiver wire just hit today, so there’s a full other 24 hours. … There’s not any magical answers coming into the building.” (Amie Just)