NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith isn’t one for doomsday scenarios and said the team “won’t live or die by the day-to-day narratives” of a season.

“That’s what we’ll always try to say: Have some perspective,” Smith said, via the team’s official website. “We deserve to be where we’re at, but it’s not catastrophic. I think too many times people think of the instant result. There’s a lot of ways to go with it, but I don’t believe in that and this team doesn’t.”

Smith challenged the team to improve its run game. Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson said that the team made it a point of emphasis to improve that aspect of their game this week.

“We all took it to heart,” Patterson said. “This whole week we’ve been talking about the run game… We made it a big target for us to just be able to run the ball.”

Getting Patterson back from an ankle injury that knocked him out of most of the past two games, both blowout losses, was big for the Falcons against the Jaguars. He topped 100 yards rushing and scored twice.

“Having (Patterson) back, it adds an element,” Smith said. “He’s a physical presence who can do a lot for us. I think that’s clear.”