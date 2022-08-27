NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller admitted that it is not going to be easy making Tampa Bay’s active roster and hopes to take advantage of his opportunities.

“It’s never going to be easy,” Miller said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “Nothing’s ever going to be handed to you. It’s kind of like my journey my whole life with football. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s never been easy. So I’ve just got to fight for everything, and that’s just what I’ll continue to do the rest of my career. It’s just a blessing to be out here, and I just try to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Miller reiterated that he’s staying “ready to go” in case his number is called.

“Just the same mindset as always, just locked in, ready to go,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s right now because it’s the last game, or just any day, really. Any opportunity we get to come out here and work, just take full advantage of it and try to be the best player I can be.”

PFN’s Mike Kaye has heard Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn could be available in a trade, though it’s more of a “he’s available for the right price” situation than Tampa Bay actively shopping him.

Falcons

Tori McElhaney lists five players to watch who are trying to earn a roster spot ahead of the Falcons final preseason game, including former lacrosse champion and WR Jared Bernhardt, CB Isaiah Oliver, LB Deion Jones, QB Feleipe Franks, and RB Qadree Ollison.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo lists the Falcons as a potential fit to trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims . Atlanta is rebuilding its receiving corps and got a close look at Mims during joint practices.

. Atlanta is rebuilding its receiving corps and got a close look at Mims during joint practices. The Falcons worked out WR Josh Ali. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule was unwilling to give any timelines on QB Sam Darnold‘s return after an MRI revealed he had a high ankle sprain that would keep him out for four to six weeks.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Rhule said, via David Newton. “Sam’s a tough kid. He usually comes back really quickly. I’d say nothing’s off the table.”

“He did a nice job of moving the football,” Rhule said of Darnold’s performance before the injury. “The thing I like about Baker right now is he plays so steady. You can’t tell after every play if it was a drop or a completion. I can’t say anything about his footwork, but I thought he made good checks and got us in the right play.”

Panthers starting QB Baker Mayfield called Darnold’s injury “very unfortunate” before giving an evaluation of his own play in the game.

“We’re praying for him, thinking about him,” Mayfield said. “It seemed like he was in good spirits for the most part. You never want to see that with anybody, especially your teammates.”

“Some good, some bad,” Mayfield went on to say about his performance. “Overall, a little sloppy to be honest with you. I feel like my feet weren’t really calm. I felt like I drifted in the pocket a little bit and created my own pressure.”

The Panthers will consider putting Darnold on short-term injured reserve if further tests show the high-ankle sprain is more significant. (Newton)

The team also appears to be looking for a new kicker, as Rhule revealed that K Zane Gonzalez has a “significant” long-term groin injury. (Newton)

has a “significant” long-term groin injury. (Newton) Rhule said that ST coordinator Chris Tabor will be involved in the search. Tabor previously worked with recently released Jets K Eddy Pineiro during his time with the Bears. (Joe Person)