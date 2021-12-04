NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski spoke about his close relationship with Tom Brady and connection as players on the field.

“Being together for so long . . . he claims when we’re throwing routes that he knows already what I’m thinking, before I even know what I’m thinking,” Gronkowski said, via ProFootballTalk. “So I’m like, if that’s the case, we don’t have to say a single word to each other, if he already knows what I’m thinking. But I really think he does sometimes.”

Gronkowski added that Brady hasn’t changed his approach at any point during their time together.

“I met him when he was 32 years old, when I was 20 years old, and he hasn’t had a single drop off since I’ve met him. He’s never lost the throwing power, he’s never lost his skills,” Gronk said. “This guy has it every single day, week in and week out, game in and game out. The way he’s playing, he’s never had a drop off in his career, since the day I met him.”

Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams said using RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson as a kick returner will be a “week-to-week decision.” (Michael Rothstein)

ESPN’s Mike Triplett says it remains to be seen if the Saints and QB Jameis Winston will both have interest in another season together. Winston is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent but his market might not be hot coming off a torn ACL.

Triplett adds the Saints can't be ruled out as big-game hunters at quarterback this offseason even given their current projected cap deficit for 2022. They can add $90 million in cap space, wiping out their current $60+million hole and then some, by maintaining their aggressive restructuring strategy.

That would enable them to add a quarterback with a high base salary like Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or even 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. There's a good chance whoever they add would probably be restructured as well, but they have to have enough cap space to initially take on the deal.

Another possibility Triplett mentions as worth watching is Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater, who is scheduled to be a free agent and had a successful starting stint with the Saints in 2019.