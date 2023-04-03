NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said the team is looking for Rachaad White to develop into a more complete running back in his second season, with the team moving on from RB Leonard Fournette this offseason and signing RB Chase Edmonds in the process.

“Just get better — we talked about him becoming a more complete back,” Bowles said, via Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. “I know the ball went on the ground a few too many times that we talked about and aware of him holding on to the football, number one. Taking care of the football, and then with the new offense, I look for him to continue to accelerate and get better in all phases to become a complete, three-down back.”

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes that while no one with the Falcons has told him they won’t draft Georgia DT Jalen Carter , he believes it’s highly unlikely based on what he knows about what the team values in its evaluation process.

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida QB Anthony Richardson has multiple visits scheduled including with the Falcons.

Saints HC Dennis Allen shares in the team’s vision that LT Trevor Penning has the chance to be special if he can remain healthy.

“If we can keep him healthy, the sky’s the limit in terms of what he can do,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “He’s big, he’s physical, I love his play demeanor. He’s athletic for a guy his size. We’re excited about the player.”