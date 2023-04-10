NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said he’s happy with the team’s running back room and highlighted RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and RB Rachaad White as two key contributors for the team.

I think it’s a good running back draft,” Licht said, via PFT. “I think that has a little to do with it. Just more and more teams — I don’t want to speak on behalf of us — but there’s just more and more teams now that don’t believe in paying running backs. So we really like our group, really like our group. We think Rachaad [White] is going to be a stud. We really like Ke’Shawn [Vaughn]. We’ve always liked Ke’Shawn. I know he’s been with us for three years, but he really hasn’t gotten opportunities. When he has, he’s done some good things. And we got Chase [Edmonds signed in free agency]. I’m not saying we’re done there, but we like the room that we got now.

Falcons

  • Aaron Wilson reports that Illinois S Sydney Brown has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Falcons.
  • Cam Marino reports that Iowa DE Luke Van Ness worked out for the Falcons. 

Saints

