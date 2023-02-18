NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Mike Evans, Eagles, James Bradberry, Panthers

Buccaneers

Greg Auman explains that it makes “no sense” for the Buccaneers to trade WR Mike Evans , despite online speculation.

Auman mentions that it actually makes more sense for the Bucs to extend Evans' contract, due to the $21 million dead cap hit that would be created with a trade.

Eagles

Eagles’ impending free agent CB James Bradberry said he hasn’t picked up contract negotiations given he was focusing on the playoffs but mentioned that he’ll soon speak with the organization.

“I don’t know what they got planning on over there, and I didn’t want to ask about it because I just wanted my mind to be on football,” Bradberry said, via Kevin Cooney of The Associated Press. “But we’ll talk about it soon.”

As for whether he will prioritize a large contract over playing for a contending team, Bradberry explained that he’ll consider things on a “case-by-case scenario.”

“It’s kind of hard to put like a percentage on which one is more important,” Bradberry said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “It’s kind of just based upon a case-by-case scenario. But I do know those two things are probably the most important to me — being on a good roster, having the ability to get to the playoffs and win in the playoffs, but also, I don’t want to play for cheap, you know.”

Panthers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers have named Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach.

Joe Person of The Athletic notes that the coaching staff of Panthers HC Frank Reich was geared towards passing yet the addition of OC Thomas Brown along with RB coach Duce Staley gears the offense back towards the run, as both have prior experience with the Rams and Lions respectively.

was geared towards passing yet the addition of OC along with RB coach gears the offense back towards the run, as both have prior experience with the Rams and Lions respectively. Person adds that Brown will likely work closely with QB coach Josh McCown and that with Brown on his way to becoming a head coach, it will be up to Reich to groom McCown as his eventual replacement.