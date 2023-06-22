NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said the game has slowed down for second-year CB Zyon McCollum.

“The game has slowed down for him. I think, mentally, he’s in a different place, understanding how the game has slowed down,” Bowles said, via Bucs Wire. “He’s playing faster. He doesn’t have to use his speed for everything – he can see it with his eyes and his technique. It’s slowed down for him this camp.”

Panthers

Darin Gantt of the team website notes that while the Panthers certainly have their ears perked up over the chance to add help at edge rusher, he suspects Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter will be too expensive. Carolina would need to trade assets for Hunter and then sign him to a new deal, and Gantt points out they’re short on draft assets at the moment and need to budget money for OLB Brian Burns first.

Saints

NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill has the full incentive package for Saints WR Michael Thomas , worth a maximum of $5 million. Thomas can make $250,000 for hitting each milestone of 100, 110, and 120 receptions and another $250,000 for receiving yards (1,000, 1,150, and 1,300).

Thomas has a mix of individual and team awards he can earn incentives for, including $250,000 for being named to the initial Pro Bowl ballot while the Saints also qualify for the playoffs, $500,000 for being first-team AP All-Pro, $500,000 for winning Super Bowl MVP, $1 million for winning Offensive Player of the Year and $500,000 for winning MVP.

Brooke Kirchhofer reports Saints K Wil Lutz can earn $750,000 in incentives after restructuring his contract. He can earn $125,000 by converting 85 percent of his field goals and another $125,000 by converting 90 percent.

Lutz can make another $125,000 by scoring 137 total points and another $125,000 by scoring 143. He’s topped 137 twice in his seven-year career spanning and topped 143 once.