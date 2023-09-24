NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea was fined $8,941 for unnecessary roughness and RB Rachaad White was fined $6,477 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers

Panthers RB Tarik Cohen is making his NFL comeback after a series of tragedies. Still reeling from the deaths of his twin brother and younger brother, Cohen ruptured his Achilles’ during a live stream workout for his first comeback attempt. He now feels he is in the right place, back home in North Carolina near his family, and is ready for another comeback attempt.

“I lost a big chunk of my family, so the motivation to play wasn’t there anymore,’’ Cohen said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I’m still dealing with it now. I’ll be dealing with it for the rest of my life. That’s why I came back home, to be close to my family, lean on them.’’

“It was surreal when I walked in here,’’ Cohen added on joining the Panthers. “Seeing Julius Peppers on the wall … I played against his high school almost every year in high school. I really feel like this is where I’m supposed to be. My mom, wanted me to come back more than I wanted to come back.’’

Saints

Saints TE Foster Moreau was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness and FB Adam Prentice was fined $5,222 for unnecessary roughness.