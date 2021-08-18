NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

A case of the dropsies hit the Buccaneers hard during the first day of joint practices with the Titans this week, which predictably frustrated HC Bruce Arians. With how talented Tampa Bay’s offense is, self-enforced errors like drops might be one of the only things that slows them down in 2021.

“They dropped it,” Arian said via Pro Football Talk. “Catch it. Shit, [there] ain’t no excuse. They’re perfectly thrown balls — you catch the damn thing.”

Arians said he could forgive some drops from established players, but with younger guys like fourth-round WR Jaelon Darden fighting for a role, it’s cause for concern.

“If it’s Mike [Evans] or Chris [Godwin] or Gronk, no,” Arians said. “But if it’s young players, yes. Maybe the lights are too big. We’ll go back and evaluate it but way too many drops.”

Not even QB Tom Brady was exempt from criticism.

“I didn’t think he was very sharp,” Arians said. “Our third-down percentage I think was really poor in that one. We took some shots downfield on first down [and] guys were open. He made some really good throws that were dropped, too. We’ll grade the tape, but I didn’t come off the field saying he wowed everybody.”

Panthers

According to ESPN’s David Netwon, Panthers’ second-year CB Troy Pride sustained a torn ACL and is out for the year.

sustained a torn ACL and is out for the year. Aaron Wilson reports Panthers recently waived LB Nate Hall underwent hand surgery but is expected to return within the first month of the regular season.

underwent hand surgery but is expected to return within the first month of the regular season. Carolina cut Hall from their injured reserve with a settlement, per Wilson.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said WR Robby Anderson is dealing with a hamstring injury. (Joe Person)

said WR is dealing with a hamstring injury. (Joe Person) Rhule mentioned he views Taylor Moton as the No. 1 right tackle and second left tackle behind Cameron Erving . (Person)

as the No. 1 right tackle and second left tackle behind . (Person) Panthers GM Scott Fitterer commented on their trade of OT Greg Little to the Dolphins on Tuesday: “They had some injuries. They called yesterday and it really all happened fairly quickly.” (Person)

Saints

The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell writes that if the Saints are going to trade WR Michael Thomas , it’s not going to be until he gets healthy. She adds her sense is that the two sides are moving toward smoothing things over as well.

, it’s not going to be until he gets healthy. She adds her sense is that the two sides are moving toward smoothing things over as well. As for the receiving corps in the meantime, Terrell says former UDFA Marquez Callaway is clearly the top option out of the guys currently playing, with Tre’Quan Smith the No. 2. After that, she expects Deonte Harris and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to round out the depth chart, with Ty Montgomery providing some insurance for Harris if he’s suspended.

is clearly the top option out of the guys currently playing, with the No. 2. After that, she expects and to round out the depth chart, with providing some insurance for Harris if he’s suspended. Terrell also mentions Saints TE Juwan Johnson, a converted receiver, has had a similar role to Jared Cook with a lot of snaps in the slot.