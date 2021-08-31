NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working to restructure WR Mike Evans contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The idea behind the restructure is it will give Tampa Bay more cap space for immediate moves in order for a repeat Super Bowl push.
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman says the Bucs don’t have any particular addition in mind, instead, the money will be used for “normal operational expenses – practice squad, injury settlements and such.“
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes that even if the Panthers weren’t satisfied with their current group of quarterbacks, bringing back Cam Newton wouldn’t be a fit.
- Panthers owner David Tepper and HC Matt Rhule already made the decision to turn the page on the franchise icon.
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said S Juston Burris has a hip injury that isn’t serious. (Joe Person)
Saints
- Saints HC Sean Payton said the team is preparing to be away from New Orleans for the first month of the season. (Jeff Duncan)
- Payton also said QB Jameis Winston is officially the Saints starting quarterback. (Katherine Terrell)
- Payton added Taysom Hill will contribute at multiple positions this year. (Nick Underhill)
