NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ CB Richard Sherman missed the game on Sunday due to a calf injury, according to Greg Auman.

Bucs' HC Bruce Arians on the lack of downfield passing by QB Tom Brady against Washington: "Tom was just getting it out of his hand. There were a couple of times I thought he could have held onto it longer vs. some coverage, just take your check down and get to the next play." (Auman)

Panthers

Panthers OLB Haason Reddick said he was “looking forward” to facing the Cardinals in Week 10 after playing in Arizona from 2017-2020 and wants to prove he’s among the “best edge-rushers in this game.”

“I did see them on the schedule, so it was definitely a game that I was looking forward to,” Reddick said, via David Newton. “But man, motivation is the same every week. I’m looking to go prove that I’m one of the best edge-rushers in this game.”

Reddick enjoys being an underrated edge rusher. No one was willing to give him more than a prove-it deal in free agency this past offseason despite 12.5 sacks in 2020, and so far Reddick has shown he’s not just a one-year wonder.

“I like when people doubt me,” Reddick said. “I was just blessed with this ability and this talent, and I’ll make it work every time.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Panthers QB Cam Newton can make $4 million in incentives if Carolina makes the playoffs. Newton can make $500,000 for every playoff win he plays at least half of the snaps, another $1.5 million for reaching the Super Bowl and playing half the game and $1 million for winning Super Bowl MVP.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the main topic of discussion at Newton's meeting with owner David Tepper and other key members of the team brass was communication, which Newton felt was lacking with the way his exit was handled in 2020.

and other key members of the team brass was communication, which Newton felt was lacking with the way his exit was handled in 2020. Newton appreciated the direct communication he got with the Patriots from HC Bill Belichick and wanted the same from Panthers HC Matt Rhule.

Saints

Saints’ S C.J. Gardner-Johnson should be able to return from his foot injury in the next three to four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport.

should be able to return from his foot injury in the next three to four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport. Saints’ HC Sean Payton noted that his team has some improvements to make after their loss to the Titans: “Obviously that we look at it as coaches too, you know, start with me, but then pretty soon we start looking at who’s doing it. We start evaluating who’s making plays and who’s not. And that just is what it is.” (John Hendrix)

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports Saints QB Jameis Winston underwent successful knee surgery.

underwent successful knee surgery. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined LB Kwon Alexander $6,264 for unsportsmanlike conduct.