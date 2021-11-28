NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers were really high on RB Jonathan Taylor coming out in the 2020 draft and had RT Tristan Wirfs come off the board higher, they would have considered taking him in the first round.
- It’s also worth mentioning Tampa Bay picked No. 45 in the second round. The Colts traded up from No. 44 to No. 41 to select Taylor. The Buccaneers stayed put and selected S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced G Ali Marpet will not play vs. Indianapolis.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Buccaneers DT Steve McLendon was fined $6,736 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
Panthers
- Panthers’ QB Cam Newton after being benched during the Dolphins loss: “This is the NFL. Nothing’s promised. Just because Cam Newton‘s on your roster doesn’t mean you’re just gonna win. Just because it’s a feel-good story doesn’t mean you’re gonna win. I’m well aware of that.” (Joe Person)
- Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule says that RB Christian McCaffrey tried to come back after rolling his ankle and just wasn’t able to play the same. McCaffrey was seen wearing a walking boot on the ankle after the game. (Person)
- Rhule also let it be known that the team is not considering a quarterback change and that he felt it was unfair to keep Newton in with such poor protection, prompting a change to QB P.J. Walker. (Person)
Saints
- Albert Breer of SI.com writes the ACL injury suffered by Saints QB Jameis Winston means he may not be ready until the end of training camp next summer.
- The Saints should be able to re-sign Winston to a reasonable contract this offseason, but Breer says they would need to have another option at quarterback.
- Breer thinks Winston and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would be good fits for the Saints next year, but there will be salary cap questions as there are annually for the Saints.
- One player to keep an eye on for the Saints, according to Breer, is Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Breer says Saints HC Sean Payton liked Mayfield a lot coming out in 2018 and he could be a similar type of reclamation project as Drew Brees was back in 2006.
- If the Saints look to the draft, Breer thinks Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett could fit what Payton wants at quarterback.
