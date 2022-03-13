NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Mike Giardi reports that the Buccaneers would love to bring back unrestricted free agent C Ryan Jensen in 2022, but there are concerns about how large of a contract he could command on the open market.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans have received strong offers of multiple first-round picks and more for QB Deshaun Watson , adding that the Panthers and Saints are two teams that have made such offers.

, adding that the Panthers and Saints are two teams that have made such offers. Rapoport adds that Watson will have to waive his no-trade clause in order to complete a deal and plans to meet with both franchises.

Saints LT Terron Armstead is going to have a very healthy market in free agency and odds are another team is going to offer more than what the Saints can or want to pay. New Orleans still has moves to do to get under the cap in time for the start of the league year. However, never dismiss any possibility with the Saints when it comes to the cap. Armstead definitely isn’t.

“I think it’s still a possibility to return to the Saints,” Armstead said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Those guys always find a way to make things align. I wouldn’t want to rule out the Saints and I don’t want to rule them out. I’ve been there so long, and I love New Orleans.”

Before he retired, Saints HC Sean Payton talked up QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry, who is a name to watch as a future offensive coordinator: “Ronald’s the best. He’s done a great job. I’ve been with him for a while, you know? He’s one of those rare two-sport athletes. North Carolina football, basketball. He’s a tremendous person and someone that was a big help to us and helped us win a lot of games.”