NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers WR coach Kevin Garver said that aside from receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the rest of the group will have a chance to prove themselves and earn playing time this offseason.

“Really, the way that I look at it and the same thing I’m telling the guys in the room, on this team we’ve got Mike and we’ve got Chris, and those two guys have established themselves in their roles and what they bring to the offense,” Garver said, via Buccaneers.com. “Besides that, it’s open season. It’s really competition across the board. They’ve all got different talents and abilities and bring something different to the table. But I’m really looking forward to the competition as this moves along here.”

Panthers

Regarding the recent report that the Panthers are “eyeing” Sean Payton as their head coach in 2023, Matt Rhule told reporters that owner David Tepper called him to tell him the story was coming out and there was nothing to it. (Joe Person)

as their head coach in 2023, told reporters that owner called him to tell him the story was coming out and there was nothing to it. (Joe Person) Rhule was asked if veteran quarterbacks are still in play for them: “Those are all possibilities. … We want to have a strong quarterback room, so I don’t think they we can say ‘no’ at this point.”

Rhule did, however, say that Sam Darnold would be the starter if the season started tomorrow. (David Newton)

would be the starter if the season started tomorrow. (David Newton) ESPN’s David Newton reports the Browns were only willing to eat $3.5 million of QB Baker Mayfield ‘s $18.898 million fifth-year option in negotiations with the Panthers.

‘s $18.898 million fifth-year option in negotiations with the Panthers. Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral was asked about falling to the third round in this year’s draft: “I had a chip on my shoulder before, but it just got bigger.” (Bill Voth)

was asked about falling to the third round in this year’s draft: “I had a chip on my shoulder before, but it just got bigger.” (Bill Voth) Panthers assistant QB coach Matt Lombardi is now the team’s pass game specialist. (Joe Person)

is now the team’s pass game specialist. (Joe Person) The Panthers are hosting WR Ryan Switzer and Michigan State QB Anthony Russo for tryouts during their rookie minicamp. (Joe Person)

Saints