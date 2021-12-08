NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the longevity of his career and said that competing is still fun for him while he’s playing at a high level.

“It’s not like I wake up every day, like, Hey, man, it’s another sunny day!” said Brady, via John Wortheim of Sports Illustrated. “No, it’s like, All right, let’s grind and move on. There’s still joy. The competition’s fun and, uh, you know, I’m still pretty good at it, too.”

Brady feels like he would regret not playing football if he were to be retired at this point in his career.

“​​I imagine not playing. And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, ‘These guys suck. I could do way better than that.’ And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it. If I stopped, I think I’d have to find something else that I’m pretty good at. And I don’t think that, you know, I’m going to be able to jump into something that has the same amount of excitement.”

As for playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as opposed to the Patriots, Brady pointed out many differences between the organizations and feels there are “more voices” around the Buccaneers’ locker room.

“Different conference, different division, different coaches, different offense, different terminology, different players, different drive to the stadium,” said Brady. “Our team here, I think there are more voices. And it’s fine. There’s different ways to be successful.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said LT Cameron Erving will return to a starting role once he is officially activated from the injured reserve. (David Newton)

said LT will return to a starting role once he is officially activated from the injured reserve. (David Newton) Rhule doesn’t expect G John Miller (ankle) to play in Week 14 and there is a “small possibility” that G Michael Jordan (hamstring) will be active. (Joe Person)

(ankle) to play in Week 14 and there is a “small possibility” that G (hamstring) will be active. (Joe Person) Rhule had high praise of new offensive play-called and OC Jeff Nixon‘ s ability to adjust during games and doesn’t think they sufficiently changed game plans in the second half under former OC Joe Brady . (Newton)

s ability to adjust during games and doesn’t think they sufficiently changed game plans in the second half under former OC . (Newton) Rhule mentioned third-round OL Brady Christensen will play at guard in Week 14 after appearing as a tackle in college. (Newton)

will play at guard in Week 14 after appearing as a tackle in college. (Newton) As for the Panthers’ starting quarterback position, Rhule said Cam Newton will continue in the first-team role but PJ Walker could earn playing time if he gives them the best chance to win. (Newton)

will continue in the first-team role but could earn playing time if he gives them the best chance to win. (Newton) Rhule anticipates CB Stephon Gilmore to play in “40-50 snaps” in Week 14 after recovering from a quad injury. (Person)

Saints

Saints HC Sean Payton said he’s challenged the team to improve its tackling going forward: “Honestly I don’t think the effort has been where it needs to be either.” (Katherine Terrell)

said he’s challenged the team to improve its tackling going forward: “Honestly I don’t think the effort has been where it needs to be either.” (Katherine Terrell) Payton is confident QB Taysom Hill (finger) will do well in Week 14: “This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well.” (Nick Underhill)

(finger) will do well in Week 14: “This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well.” (Nick Underhill) Hill feels his finger injury is a “work in progress” regarding his ability to throw effectively but felt “OK” when passing on Wednesday. (Terrell)