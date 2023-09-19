NFC Notes: Cam Akers, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks that his team needs to do a better job when it comes to the running back rotation.

“We definitely got to get Elijah [Mitchell] in there more and do better with our rotation than we did yesterday,” Shanahan said, via NinersWire.com. “That wasn’t the plan going in, it just ended up that way. I’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay briefly addressed the team’s running back situation with RB Kyren Williams taking over for Cam Akers, who was held out in Week 2.

“I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it’s not going to be a back-and-forth thing,” McVay said of Akers, via Pro Football Talk. “He and I have had great dialogue and we’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.”

McVay was asked if Akers would return to being active if the team is unable to find a trade for their young running back.

“That won’t be an opportunity,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’ll be an opportunity to make a move. I feel good about the opportunity to move him, but we won’t go back and forth on it.”

PFN’s Adam Caplan writes McVay is known to put a heavy weight on player performances in practice, which could explain Akers’ sudden fall from grace.

If the team cuts or trades Akers, that will put more on sixth-round RB Zach Evans ‘ plate but Caplan points out the Rams still think Evans has a lot to learn, particularly with pass protection.

‘ plate but Caplan points out the Rams still think Evans has a lot to learn, particularly with pass protection. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the Rams have had trade talks regarding Akers following a “difficult” week of practice.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on CB Tariq Woolen‘s shoulder injury: “It’s not a bad injury. They’ve got to figure out how uncomfortable he is.” (John Boyle)