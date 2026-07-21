NFC Notes: Cam Skattebo, Jihaad Campbell, Makai Lemon, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Per Olivia Reiner of the Inquirer, Eagles first-round WR Makai Lemon said he’s “feeling great” and will be “100 percent” ready to go when the team opens training camp on July 29th.

said he’s “feeling great” and will be “100 percent” ready to go when the team opens training camp on July 29th. Lemon explained what his offseason has been like after being a first-round selection: “Just working on my craft, just trying to get the playbook down. Just making sure I’m ready so when I go out there, it’s lights out.” (Reiner)

The rookie was clear about what he’s taken from the veteran players in their little time together: “Just how to take care of your body. Just how to attack your preparation. Every little thing that them guys do, I’m watching closely. I feel like I can learn so much from them boys.” (Reiner)

Lemon has felt right at home on the roster since day one: “I was walking in there, they had open arms for me. A lot of veteran guys in my room. I’m just there to learn from them. Soak up any information I can. I’m ready for the season to ride out with them boys, man.” (Reiner)

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice would be surprised if the Eagles aren’t starting LB Jihaad Campbell this year given the first-round investment they made last spring.

this year given the first-round investment they made last spring. Kempski isn’t surprised the Eagles haven’t traded QB Tanner McKee yet, as their asking price is quite high. He adds he could see Philadelphia looking to flip QB Andy Dalton for something at the end of the preseason if there are no injuries given it would be tough to keep four quarterbacks on the final roster, even though they just traded for him this offseason.

yet, as their asking price is quite high. He adds he could see Philadelphia looking to flip QB for something at the end of the preseason if there are no injuries given it would be tough to keep four quarterbacks on the final roster, even though they just traded for him this offseason. At safety, the Eagles seem content enough with their plan to play Cooper DeJean at the position in base defense and veteran Marcus Epps in nickel, but Kempski writes he would not be surprised to see the team make a trade or a signing here at some point in August once they get a better look at how things are shaking out.

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo attempted to do a backflip on Saturday at Fanatics Fest on Saturday but wound up falling and landing awkwardly on the right ankle that was recently surgically repaired. The popular running back said he was feeling perfectly fine during another appearance on Sunday.

He promised the fans he wouldn’t hurt himself before the season and blamed the bouncy floors for his botch.

“I’m just going to keep being me, and if they want to say I’m brain-dead, and I don’t have no brain, then who cares, f— it,” Skattebo said on social media.