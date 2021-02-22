NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell spoke about the shared disappointment over the 2020 season between himself, GM Steve Keim, and HC Kliff Kingsbury.

“Both those men are as disappointed as I was with the end of the season,” Bidwill said, via Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com. “They’re digging deep. They know what they’ve got to do, and we all know we’ve got to do, which is, we’ve got to improve.”

He also mentioned the salary cap and the future of the Cardinals organization, adding that the team expects DE Chandler Jones to return, despite some other media outlets calling him a potential cap casualty for Arizona this offseason.

“Veterans are going to be cut around the league,” Bidwill said. “When you think about what’s going to happen going forward, we’re going to be able to improve this team. There are other teams that are going to be moving around because they’re going to lose talent. I’m very bullish on 2021 for both Kliff and for Steve. We’ve got to make sure that we make some good moves in free agency and nail the draft, and continue to improve this team. I’m excited about it. Our future is bright. We get Chandler Jones back (from injury). We’ve got some great leadership on our team. I’m excited about our future.”

Bidwill also said he was unsure whether WR Larry Fitzgerald, who is currently preparing for a golf tournament, would return to play for the team in 2021.

“I know it’s on everybody’s mind,” Bidwell said. “It normally is about this time of year. I don’t have any news to report there. Pretty much every year I say, ‘Let’s be patient.’ There are a lot of things Larry is thinking about. I did get a chance to speak with him on the way back from the Super Bowl. We rode back to Phoenix together and had a long discussion. Didn’t ask him a single question about (retirement). You just want to let him take his time, be patient. I hope we’re able to see him in our uniform coming back this year.”