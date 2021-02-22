NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell spoke about the shared disappointment over the 2020 season between himself, GM Steve Keim, and HC Kliff Kingsbury.
“Both those men are as disappointed as I was with the end of the season,” Bidwill said, via Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com. “They’re digging deep. They know what they’ve got to do, and we all know we’ve got to do, which is, we’ve got to improve.”
He also mentioned the salary cap and the future of the Cardinals organization, adding that the team expects DE Chandler Jones to return, despite some other media outlets calling him a potential cap casualty for Arizona this offseason.
“Veterans are going to be cut around the league,” Bidwill said. “When you think about what’s going to happen going forward, we’re going to be able to improve this team. There are other teams that are going to be moving around because they’re going to lose talent. I’m very bullish on 2021 for both Kliff and for Steve. We’ve got to make sure that we make some good moves in free agency and nail the draft, and continue to improve this team. I’m excited about it. Our future is bright. We get Chandler Jones back (from injury). We’ve got some great leadership on our team. I’m excited about our future.”
Bidwill also said he was unsure whether WR Larry Fitzgerald, who is currently preparing for a golf tournament, would return to play for the team in 2021.
“I know it’s on everybody’s mind,” Bidwell said. “It normally is about this time of year. I don’t have any news to report there. Pretty much every year I say, ‘Let’s be patient.’ There are a lot of things Larry is thinking about. I did get a chance to speak with him on the way back from the Super Bowl. We rode back to Phoenix together and had a long discussion. Didn’t ask him a single question about (retirement). You just want to let him take his time, be patient. I hope we’re able to see him in our uniform coming back this year.”
49ers
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that two teams have given offers to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded.
- He mentions the 49ers as a potentially serious contender for Watson, noting in addition to picks, San Francisco would likely need to put an established player on the table like LB Fred Warner as well as perhaps another quarterback.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think the 49ers are planning to move QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason unless a clear upgrade becomes available.
Rams
- Eric D. Williams of SI says that Rams’ WR Josh Reynolds is unlikely to return next season, meaning that second-generation WR Van Jefferson could take over at the No. 3 spot for the team.
- Williams still believes that the team needs to add an explosive receiver in the draft such as Demetric Felton of UCLA or Rondale Moore of Purdue.
- Two veteran options that Williams thinks the team could bring in on a one-year, prove-it deal would be former Raiders’ WR Tyrell Williams or former Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson.
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry says it would take some work for the Rams to use the franchise tag on S John Johnson, as the team figures to be $19.88 million over the cap if it is set at $185 million. The team will also lose $7.25M of cap space due to the QB Matthew Stafford trade.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Rams showed some interest in Florida State OL coach Alex Atkins for their vacancy. They were also one of a few teams that kicked the tires on Iowa State special teams coach LeVar Woods and his desire to jump to the NFL.
- The Rams are expected to hire Stanford run game coordinator Kevin Carberry, who previously worked as an assistant OL coach in Washington while Rams HC Sean McVay was on staff. (Tom Pelissero)
- The Rams published some updates to their coaching staff, including Marcus Dixon as assistant DL coach, Dwayne Stukes as assistant special teams coach and Chris O’Hara as an assistant offensive line coach. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Oregon CB Thomas Graham has had a virtual meeting with the Rams. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Tribune, Seahawks WR Josh Gordon has not re-signed with the team and remains indefinitely suspended. The hope is, however, if he does play again that it’s for Seattle.
- Army LB John Rhattigan has spoken recently with the Seahawks. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl. (Justin Melo)