NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

New Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt spoke briefly after arriving in Arizona to join his new team.

“I’m very excited,” Watt said via the Cardinals’ Twitter. “My wife and I are very excited to be here. Mr. Bidwill, Steve [Keim], everybody here, has been unbelievable so far, and I’m just excited to get started. I’m very excited to get started, get to work, get to know the people of Arizona and go to work to try to win a championship. The one thing I can promise you is I’m gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud. Very proud to be part of the Bird Gang and the Red Sea. So let’s get started.”

The Cardinals are in a healthy cap situation and according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Arizona signed Watt to a deal that could still allow them to attempt to re-sign OLB Haason Reddick .

. In his introductory press conference, Watt explained the “signs kept pointing back down here” when asked why he surprised many and chose the Cardinals. (Josh Weinfuss)

He specifically mentioned Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins , a former teammate in Houston, QB Kyler Murray and DC Vance Joseph , who he worked underneath as well in Houston and who runs a similar defensive scheme to what Watt has had success in in the past. (Weinfuss)

, a former teammate in Houston, QB and DC , who he worked underneath as well in Houston and who runs a similar defensive scheme to what Watt has had success in in the past. (Weinfuss) Watt also admitted: “I’m also not going to lie to you. It’s nice when it’s 65 and sunny when I woke up this morning.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Watt said he would welcome playing whatever position the coaching staff asks him to: “Wherever they want me to line up, I’m very comfortable playing any position. Wherever the coaches want to put me. We’re all very excited about what can happen here.” (Aaron Wilson)

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

49ers

49ers’ FB Kyle Juszczyk thinks QB Jimmy Garoppolo is most likely unaffected by all of the rumors surrounding him this offseason.

“I think it would be naive to say that he doesn’t hear any of it, but the guy really doesn’t hear a lot of it,” Juszczyk said, via 49ers Webzone. “He’s not super active on social media. I mean, you’ll see the guy post like once a month on his Instagram, and it’s usually some sort of ad for some high-end car dealership or something. I don’t think he has a Twitter account, and if he does, he’s not very active on it…And I know he keeps things really close in-house. The guy hangs out with his brothers, mostly. Spends a lot of time with his family, just kind of has a tight-knit group of guys, and so he’s not really putting himself out there and letting himself listen to that kind of stuff because I think he knows how toxic it can be, and what it can lead to. You’ve seen in other situations where guys just get hammered down reading negative things about themselves.”

Rams