Sean McVay Confirms Matthew Stafford Looking For More Guaranteed Money

Rams HC Sean McVay acknowledged that QB Matthew Stafford is looking for more guaranteed money to be included in his contract.

“We’re going to try to figure it out,” McVay said of Stafford’s contract, via ESPN.com. “…We’re going to take a day at a time. There’s nothing that’s more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. And I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated, and we want to work towards figuring that out.”

When asked if Stafford could hold out of offseason workouts until his contract is adjusted, McVay said the quarterback has “been working with our guys the last couple of weeks.”

Ian Rappoport OF NFL Media reported Thursday that Stafford is looking for an adjusted contract that includes “more guaranteed money.”

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford, while he has been in the building, does want an adjustment on his contract, does want more guaranteed money past this year,” Rapoport said, via Bleacher Report. “He believes he has a lot left. A little bit of a lingering issue this offseason for the Rams.”

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed in 2022.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024.

In 2023, Stafford appeared in 15 games for the Rams and threw for 3,965 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.