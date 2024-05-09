NFC Notes: Byron Murphy II, Aaron Donald, Packers, Rams, Seahawks

Packers

Packers national scout Sam Seale had high praise of fourth-round S Evan Williams, calling him an instinctive player who can make tackles and is always around the ball.

“Evan, he’s smart. He’s instinctive. He’s a good kid and he makes tackles. He makes plays around the ball. He’s always around the ball. He’s a football player,” Seale said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they feel “really good” about fifth-round OL Jacob Monk and heard he’s always considered “the alpha in the room.”

“From everything we heard about the guy in terms of being the alpha in the room, we felt really good about him,” LaFleur said.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst came away really impressed by sixth-round OT Travis Glover at the Senior Bowl.

“I do think sometimes when you come from a small school, you may have more questions about the level of competition and then you walk out to the Senior Bowl and go against those guys and prove yourself a little bit. That certainly can help, yeah. In his case, it did.”

Rams

Despite the retirement of legendary DT Aaron Donald, Rams GM Les Snead is leaving the door open for a mid-season return if they are in a position to contend.

“I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle, who kind of jumped into the playoffs and we signed him to the practice squad,” Snead said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “And we elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we’ll circle back and see if the cups not quite filled. But that’s just rumor. I doubt Aaron’s going to do that.”

Seahawks

Following the addition of first-round DT Byron Murphy II, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald is excited about their versatility in that room.

“We have a lot of guys… That’s one of the reasons I’m so excited about it, is you’re not going to know where guys are necessarily going to be all the time,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We’ll have some really sweet ways to move guys around and have them in different spots based on the teams we’re going to play. A lot of flexibility going in, a lot of pass-rush opportunities, matchups, things we can manipulate. So all that’s on the table. It’ll be fun to see how it shakes out.”

Seahawks fourth-round TE AJ Barner is willing to do whatever the team needs of him to win games: “If you ask me to go out there and catch 10 passes a game, I’ll go do that. If you ask me to man up the C-gap and go be physical, I’ll go do that. If you ask me to play on every special team, I’ll go do that. … I love playing physical football.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)