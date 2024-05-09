Rams Cut WR Ben Skowronek

According to Dianna Russini, the Rams released WR Ben Skowronek on Thursday.
Los Angeles creates $1,055,000 in cap space by cutting Skowronek and $21,131 in dead money, according to OverTheCap.
Skowronek, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Skowronek appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions for 66 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
