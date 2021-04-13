NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

  • Per Bob McMananan of the Arizona Republic, new Cardinals RB James Conner says he feels “brand new” in Arizona after playing his entire football career in Pittsburgh. 
  • Conner mentioned that his injured toe is healing up “really nice” after the ATV accident he was involved in this offseason. (Josh Weinfuss)
  • Conner believes he and RB Chase Edmonds can coexist in the same backfield: “I think Chase can do it all, and I believe I can do it all. His decision-making, his speed, he runs hard too. He’s got that dawg mentality, just like I got. So we’re just gonna roll.”
  • Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
  • Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met twice virtually with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
  • Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

49ers

Rams

Seahawks

