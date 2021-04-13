NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Per Bob McMananan of the Arizona Republic, new Cardinals RB James Conner says he feels “brand new” in Arizona after playing his entire football career in Pittsburgh.
- Conner mentioned that his injured toe is healing up “really nice” after the ATV accident he was involved in this offseason. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Conner believes he and RB Chase Edmonds can coexist in the same backfield: “I think Chase can do it all, and I believe I can do it all. His decision-making, his speed, he runs hard too. He’s got that dawg mentality, just like I got. So we’re just gonna roll.”
- Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met twice virtually with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the 49ers showed interest in RB Giovani Bernard before he signed with the Buccaneers.
- According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the 49ers are showing a lot of interest in Oklahoma State OLB Calvin Bundage.
- Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met twice virtually with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met twice virtually with the Rams. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that new Buccaneers’ RB Giovani Bernard was also being recruited by the Seahawks, and was contacted by QB Russell Wilson and HC Pete Carroll.
- Louisiana Tech OL Donavaughn Campbell has met virtually with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
