NFC Notes: Cardinals, Odell Beckham, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris said the Cardinals “loved” CB Jeff Gladney when he was taken in the first round by the Vikings back in 2020.

“We feel like that’s another steal,” Harris said on The Dave Pasch Podcast. “We had a first-round grade on him. We are getting a young player in our building. The depth was a concern last year so I think we addressed that with adding him. He’s a press-corner guy and you know (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) likes to play man defense. But also, this guy is smart. When we ask him to get into zones, he shows the aptitude for that.”

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have promoted Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinators.

Rams

Rams free agent WR Odell Beckham tweeted Wednesday that he’s made it clear to the team he wants to be back in Los Angeles, but money is the issue.

They kno whwre I wanna be 😂😂 just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

Seahawks

Mike Jones at USA Today reports that trade talks between the Browns and Seahawks regarding QB Baker Mayfield haven’t progressed to an advanced stage at this point.

“Thus far, talks regarding a deal with Cleveland for Mayfield haven’t progressed into advanced stages, people familiar with the situation have told USA TODAY Sports. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for either team,” Jones writes.