NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Derick Hall Contract Details

Cardinals

Cardinals third-round QB Carson Beck hasn’t wanted to waste a moment in getting comfortable with the offense and using resources like coaches Matt Schaub and Nathaniel Hackett, as well as veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

“From day one, for me, I didn’t want to ease into anything, to be completely honest,” Beck said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “It’s really cool because, obviously, Coach Schaub did it. He’s been in the league. He played the position, which it’s so hard to understand what the position of quarterback is if you haven’t actually done it, right? And he has done it, he’s been there, he’s done it. Coach Hackett has coached amazing quarterbacks, just such a smart mind. Coach LaFleur’s coached amazing quarterbacks, such a smart mind. So, just trying to pick their brains and just take every little inch and every little thing to add it to my repertoire and get as good and as comfortable as I can is something that I’ve done from the second I feel like I’ve stepped in the building.”

“Because that’s pretty necessary as well, being a football player,” Beck continued. “But, really, that’s all I’ve done. I’ve been here a ton, been around the guys, been around the coaches, meeting and trying to learn everything as quick as possible. So, obviously the playbook is big. There is a lot of things to learn, but the more time that I spend and the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get with it and the more it just kind of feels like you’re looking at the back of your hand.”

Beck hasn’t had the chance to spend too much time around Brissett as the veteran skipped voluntary OTAs while seeking a contract adjustment. He was around for mandatory minicamp, though.

“He seems like a great guy,” Beck added. “Sat down, had a couple conversations, nothing obviously super deep. I mean we’re in the facility, we’re talking about football. So, again, seems like a great guy and I’m excited to continue to build our relationship.”

Rams

Rams S Kamren Curl has seen what the defense is capable of after adding DE Myles Garrett and thinks they could have a legendary season that could culminate in a Super Bowl victory as one of the best defenses of all-time.

“Right now it’s early — it’s only what, June — but I feel like we’ve got a chance to be legendary,” Curl said during an appearance on Up & Adams. “Just the type of guys we got, the coaches we got. We’ve got a bunch of experience back there. We’ve got some Super Bowl winners in there, we’ve got some Defensive Player of the Years. We’ve got some guys that, if we do what we’ve got to do, we can be one of the best.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks signed OLB Derick Hall to a three-year, $42 million contract extension on June 3, 2026 with $21 million guaranteed for injury, including $19 million in new money guarantees and $15.27 million fully guaranteed at signing.

to a three-year, $42 million contract extension on June 3, 2026 with $21 million guaranteed for injury, including $19 million in new money guarantees and $15.27 million fully guaranteed at signing. Hall’s full guarantee includes a $13 million signing bonus, his 2026 base salary, and $1.02 million in 2026 per-game roster bonuses, while his 2027 compensation becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster five days after the 2026 league year Super Bowl.

The contract also provides a $1.507 million salary guarantee if Hall is on the roster five days after the 2027 league year Super Bowl, annual per-game roster bonuses worth up to $1.02 million, annual workout bonuses of $250,000, and up to $4.5 million in performance incentives. (OTC)