NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Michael Carter, Cardinals, Panthers, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals’ recently signed RB Michael Carter is grateful to have a “fresh start” in Arizona after being cut by the Jets.

“I am grateful to be here,” Carter said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “To have a chance at a fresh start and feel appreciated. I think we all chase that and crave that.”

Carter wasn’t surprised to be waived by New York.

“There is a lot that went on behind the scenes that led me to not be surprised,” Carter said. “Those are my brothers back in New York and they know that. What is understood doesn’t need to be explained, and they got my number.”

Cardinals LB Kyzir White said they are building a “great culture” in Arizona and wants Carter to feel welcomed.

“We’re trying to build a great culture over here and we want everybody to feel welcome,” White said. “Mike is new, so hopefully he’s feeling comfortable. He’s a great player and he’s going to contribute.”

Rams

Rams’ recently signed QB Carson Wentz his career has been a humbling experience and is aware he didn’t play well enough in 2022 with the Commanders.

“I will say, the NFL has a way of humbling everybody,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “And it’s a process, but at the same time, I’m no dummy. I’ve seen it all, I know how this league works and I know kind of how last year ended, and I didn’t play good enough. And so I was aware of what it could be. We all desire to be the guy playing, don’t get me wrong. I think everyone would be lying to you if they said differently, but we all also know it’s hard business, it’s hard a league, and just to be on a team, to be around the guys, is a blessing regardless. So I’m thankful for that opportunity, and I’ll help in whatever way I can and I’m going to be ready. I don’t have to worry about next year, I don’t worry about the following years, I can just be where my feet are and have as much fun as I can and help as much as I can.”

Wentz reflected on his experience as a free agent and tried to stay ready for any opportunity while making the most of his time.

“It’s hard. Really hard,” Wentz said. “My wife can attest, I’m not very patient, very much a planner, too. I would plan my week pretty much Monday nights when it was like, ‘Is this week? Is anything happening? Talk to my agent, no (it’s not happening).’ So it was tough. It was definitely tough. But at the same time, it was a blessing in a way, too. I got to spend a lot of time with my family. Just a weird year for me, 10 months since I’ve been in the locker room, you know? So just staying ready and soaking up that family time. Got to hunt way more than I normally get would get to, and so been enjoying it, but staying ready at the same time.”

Wentz said he spent some time throwing to receivers last offseason before putting in work with friends or family when the season got underway.

“I’ve thrown to some receivers, some live, but once the season started, I had been throwing to my older brother, throwing to some guys that work with us, just kind of anybody willing to come be a body out there,” Wentz said. “So a little different these last couple of weeks and then coming in here, but at the same time, it’s been fun. Kind of just pick it up and it’s still football. It’s not too complicated, just go throw the ball.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown was asked about having play-calling duties taken from him and acknowledged their offense hasn’t been good enough: “This is a grown man’s business, and I’m going to handle it like a grown man… The overall product offensively hasn’t been good enough. As a competitor, that pisses me off,” via Darin Gannt.