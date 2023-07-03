NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Chase Claypool thinks that Chicago will have an explosive offense and be one of the teams to watch for a breakout season in the NFL.

“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night-and-day difference,” Claypool told talkSPORT. “I think fans will be loving it next year. I’m excited, obviously with the additions we had in the offseason, but just being able to stack that knowledge from last season. All those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through to this season, I think it’s gonna be great.”

“It’s an exciting and dynamic team all together,” Claypool added. “Offense is gonna be explosive. The defense is gonna be playmakers. I think we’re gonna be a fun team to watch. And I think we’re not gonna back down from anyone.”

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn said they plan on using DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a nickel and safety in their system.

“He’s going to play nickel and safety and he can do both,” Glenn said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site.

Gardner-Johnson feels playing multiple roles allows him to be a difference-maker.

“I just feel like when you get the chance to do multiple things and you’re not just limited to one you can really just express your football personality more,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I got a chance to go play nickel, I’m going to dominate nickel. I got a chance to go play safety, I’m going to dominate safety. No matter where you put me, it’s going to go down all game.”

As for adding people like CB Cam Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley and second-round DB Brian Branch, Glenn thinks their new players will help them play man and zone coverage schemes.

“The pieces they brought in are pieces that really fit who we are as a team first and foremost,” Glenn said. “Can do the things we need to do defensively as far as being able to play man and play zone. Really smart guys. Really tough guys. Every piece they brought in fits us to a tee and that’s probably more important than anything.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson has been in practice with QB Jordan Love and told reporters that the team has full confidence in their new starter.

“People need to understand that [Love] was learning and practicing and in the meeting rooms with a Hall of Fame quarterback each and every day,” Watson told Trevor Sikkema of PFF. “He’s his own quarterback, but I’m sure he’s taken so many things from Aaron [Rodgers]. We’ve seen a lot of flashes of what he can do. It’s only going to be put more on display. Everything we’ve seen so far is only going to be multiplied. We’re ready to go out there and ball. We have full confidence in him.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Packers first-round DE Lukas Van Ness‘ $17.388 million fully guaranteed contract includes a $9.645 million signing bonus and has guaranteed roster bonuses of $625,368 for 2024, $1.206 million for 2025, and $1.716 million for 2026.