Packers Sign G Michael Jordan To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed G Michael Jordan to the practice squad.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the team cut OT Spencer Rolland as well on Monday.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Ellis Merriweather S Omar Brown DB Kamal Hadden WR Cornelius Johnson TE Messiah Swinson WR Malik Knowles DT Jonathan Ford QB Alex McGough G Michael Jordan

Jordan, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad. Jordan was released from Green Bay at the end of the 2023 season and caught on with the Patriots. He was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster early in the season but was cut in December.

In 2024, Jordan has appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts at guard for the Patriots.