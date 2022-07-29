NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Dalton Schultz

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies that DE Chase Young could miss the start of the regular season as he works his way back from an ACL tear.

“Unfortunately, because of the injury, it’s a different injury than (Logan Thomas‘), a little more severe, he’s probably going to miss a little bit of time,” Rivera said. “But again, as he gets better and better and healthier and healthier… Chase and I had a conversation, and I said, ‘Look, don’t push yourself. This is not just about this season, but it’s also about the future. We didn’t draft you to come in and not be here eight, nine, 10, 12 years, whatever it is. We drafted you to be a big part of what we do.

“It was a pretty extensive repair, those just take time and patience,” Rivera added. “Last year, we might have pushed Curtis too much. So this year, what we’ve done, we’ve backed up, looked at everybody, and said, ‘hey, we know there is a timeframe that you say look, OK, this is when we’ll get this guy back.’ But we’ve got to be really careful with this one just because of who he is for us. Shoot, he’s a first-round pick that can be an impact player. He did, showing us what he could do his rookie year.”

Rivera told reports that Young won’t play in Week 1 and could start the season on injured reserve or the PUP list. (Ben Standig)

Rivera said G Trai Turner has a quad injury “so we’re going to be careful that.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup doesn’t believe he’ll be ready to suit up for the team when the season starts: “It’s not a reasonable possibility.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is disappointed that he and the team couldn't come together on a long-term agreement, but he reaffirmed his commitment to Dallas and said this is where he wants to be long-term: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed. As I move past that, I'm at peace knowing I put my best foot forward. I've had my emotions about the whole thing but I'm focused on camp, getting better…This is where I want to be." (Jon Machota)

Schultz has noticed more "horsepower" and velocity on QB Dak Prescott's throws. Prescott credits his new training regiment for the uptick in power: "It's definitely different. It's just been the way that I've been training." (Gehlken)

Cowboys rookie OT Matt Waletzko suffered a shoulder injury during practice today. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity. (Gehlken)

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown is "having a heck of a camp," according to Mike McCarthy: "Frankly, I'll be honest with you, he's picked up right where he left off last year. I think he is someone that should get more love from you guys. Just a suggestion. …He's very, very consistent." (Gehlken)

As for LB Micah Parsons, McCarthy said: "He's unique. There's no doubt. His speed and his quickness and his strength, the combination of having it all. He's super, super instinctive and slippery in the phone booth. …Very, very impressive." (Gehlken)

McCarthy admitted that he misses calling plays but has confidence in Kellen Moore. (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys LB Jabril Cox "was definitely lining up to get more opportunities" on defense before the ACL tear last season, McCarthy said. "His role was getting ready to expand." (Gehlken)

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is optimistic that the team will be able to come to a long-term agreement with TE Dalton Schultz after the season.