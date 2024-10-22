NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/22

Bengals
- Released DT Domenique Davis from their practice squad.
- Signed T Andrew Coker to their practice squad.
Browns
- Placed QB Deshaun Watson on injured reserve.
- Released T Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Bailey Zappe from the Kansas City practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed RB Gary Brightwell (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived LB Tony Fields (from Reserve/Injured).
Buccaneers
- Waived P Jake Camarda.
Chargers
- Waived CB Shaun Wade.
Chiefs
- Placed DB Jaylen Watson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Keith Taylor from their own practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed QB Chris Oladokun and WR Cornell Powell to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released DB Sheldrick Redwine from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ben Nikkel and WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad.
- Waived LB Jamin Davis.
Dolphins
- Activated DB Cam Smith from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Released DB J.T. Woods from their practice squad.
- Released WR Parris Campbell.
Falcons
- Signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed NT Armon Watts from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DE Carlos Basham.
Jaguars
- Designated LB Foyesade Oluokun and DB Andrew Wingard for return from injured reserve.
- Released DB Tre Flowers.
Lions
- Released WR Tre’Quan Smith from Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Erick Hallett to their practice squad.
Packers
- Released FB Andrew Beck from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released DE Shaq Lawson and DT Jayden Peevy from their practice squad.
- Released LB Marquis Haynes.
- Signed C Andrew Raym to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Cam Gill from the Detroit practice squad and DT Jonathan Harris from the Miami practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived DT T.J. Smith and LB Chandler Wooten.
Patriots
- Released LS Tucker Addington from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed QB Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Desmond Ridder from the Arizona practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed WR Terrace Marshall (veteran) and TE Trevon Wesco (veteran) to their practice squad.
Rams
- Designated WR Puka Nacua for return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Activated DB Arthur Maulet from injured reserve.
- Waived LB Josh Ross.
Saints
- Placed DB Paulson Adebo on injured reserve.
- Released DB Johnathan Abram and G Chris Reed from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles (veteran) and DB Roderic Teamer (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Released DB Eric Garror from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Placed NT Montravius Adams on injured reserve.
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson to their active roster.
- Signed NT Breiden Fehoko (veteran) to their practice squad.
Texans
- Released G Arlington Hambright from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Jawhar Jordan to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Rashad Weaver.
Titans
- Signed T Isaiah Prince (veteran) to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Released TE Robert Tonyan.
- Signed LB Bo Richter from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed WR Trishton Jackson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!