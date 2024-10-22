NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Released DT Domenique Davis from their practice squad.
  • Signed T Andrew Coker to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Chiefs

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Released DB J.T. Woods from their practice squad.
  • Released WR Parris Campbell.

Falcons

  • Signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Signed NT Armon Watts from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Waived DE Carlos Basham.

Jaguars

Lions

  • Released WR Tre’Quan Smith from Reserve/Injured.
  • Signed DB Erick Hallett to their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Designated WR Puka Nacua for return from injured reserve.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

