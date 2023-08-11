NFC Notes: Chase Young, Darren Waller, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young is beginning to play with the skill and confidence he had before suffering his knee injury.

“Well, you see the get-off first and foremost,” Rivera said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Last year he was a little hesitant, a little tentative. But last year it took him a while before he got out there completely. So, you see him moving around with a lot more confidence. You see him finishing as well — that’s the other thing.”

Young mentioned that he feels like himself again.

“I feel (like) myself,” Young said. “I feel well. I’m where my feet are at, and I feel good.”

Although Rivera wanted to get Young action towards the end of last season, but didn’t want to rush him back.

“I mean we wanted to get him out there as soon as we could, you know?” Rivera said. “It was almost kind of a pie in the sky that he would be who he is.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said LB Jabril Cox (knee) looks fully recovered and is doing well in training camp: “I think he’s back. When you go through that major joint injury, it takes time. He’s having a really good camp,” per Jon Machota.

PFN's Adam Caplan notes other front-office sources expect the Cowboys to add an experienced running back to help share the load before the start of the season.

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller said he’s been feeling “great this training camp” after dealing with a shoulder injury last season and is glad to have a full offseason program.

“I’ve felt great this training camp,” Waller said, via GiantsWire. “I was telling some of the coaches I don’t think I’ve gone through a full training camp just being out there with the guys without one, like, a turf toe, or diving for a catch and spraining my AC joint. Just being here for a full training camp throughout the whole process has been fun and it feels good to feel fresh and just get out and just be able to run every day and do everything you’re asked to do.”

Waller mentioned that he dislocated his finger during training camp, but popped it back into place.

“I popped (my finger) out of place a little bit, popped it back in. You know, football stuff,” Waller said.