Giants Don’t Plan To Trade WR Darius Slayton

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they don’t have any plans to trade WR Darius Slayton despite his desire for a new contract and the pick of first-round WR Malik Nabers.

“We’ve already paid a roster bonus. He had one that kicked in the fifth day of the league year, and you look at the P5, where that is, and you want to look at the production from last year to this year and you take all those things into account,” he said via USA Today. “Us drafting Malik Nabers doesn’t affect where we are on that.”

Slayton hasn’t been attending voluntary OTAs for the Giants. He is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make $6.4 million in total compensation this season.

He’s been the leading receiver for New York in four of his five seasons with the team.

Slayton, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2023, Slayton appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and caught 50 passes on 79 targets for 770 yards and four touchdowns.