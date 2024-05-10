Giants Sign First-Round WR Malik Nabers

The New York Giants officially announced they have signed first-round WR Malik Nabers to a rookie contract.

New York has now signed two of their six picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Malik Nabers WR Signed 2 Tyler Nubin S 3 Andru Phillips CB 4 Theo Johnson TE 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed 6 Darius Muasau LB

Nabers, 21, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus and will carry a $5,188,951 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Nabers participated in 38 games during his tenure at LSU, securing 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.