Giants Sign First-Round WR Malik Nabers

The New York Giants officially announced they have signed first-round WR Malik Nabers to a rookie contract.
New York has now signed two of their six picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|3
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|4
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Darius Muasau
|LB
Nabers, 21, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.
The No. 6 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus and will carry a $5,188,951 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Nabers participated in 38 games during his tenure at LSU, securing 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.
