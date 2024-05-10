Giants Waive/Injured RB Deon Jackson, Sign Eight UDFAs

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve waived RB Deon Jackson with an injury designation and signed eight undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Wyoming WR Ayir Asante West Florida WR John Jiles UCLA DB Alex Johnson Missouri OT Marcellus Johnson North Dakota State G Jake Kubas LSU DE Ovie Oghoufo Oregon DL Casey Rogers Rutgers K Jude McAtamney (International Player)

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Duke back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Jackson spent the entire 2022 season on the team’s active roster. He signed a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose and later signed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Jackson in October and he was later claimed by the Giants where he finished out the season.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in four games for the Colts, Browns and Giants, rushing for 14 yards on 13 carries (1/1 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 1 yards receiving.