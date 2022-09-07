NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was asked about how long WR Julio Jones could continue to play and pointed at QB Tom Brady‘s longevity in response.
“That’s a good question. I think Tom has set the bar high,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “He can play. He’s kind of returned to his old self.”
- Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin when asked if he will play in Week 1: “I don’t think any of us know that yet. There’s stuff that circulates and half the time I’m like, ‘I have no idea where people get this from.’ Because really the people that know…the most about my process are me, firstly, my wife and PT (physical therapist).” (Rick Stroud)
- Godwin was also asked if he has a choice on whether he plays or not: “I would imagine I have the final say. It’s going to come down to feeling. Because I understand what I’m capable of doing on the field when healthy. But I also understand..what I’m capable of pushing through. As I said, most guys aren’t healthy after a couple of weeks into the season. For most of my career, I’ve been playing through something so I know I can do it at a high level. It’s just doing it because of what I’ve just experienced doing it the smartest way I can.”
- Asked to put a percentage on how recovered he feels, Godwin declined: “I’ve never been through this before so I don’t know what the feeling is going to be like when I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m ready.”‘
Falcons
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that Falcons first-round WR Drake London (knee) is trending in the right direction with his injury: “It’s trending in a positive direction.”
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith said they did not have an easy decision on the starting center role between Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy, but elected to go with Dalman in the end. (Michael Rothstein)
- Smith said they won’t know more about London’s knee injury until the end of the week. (Rothstein)
- The Falcons hosted LB Jack Gibbens for a visit on Tuesday. (Wilson)
Panthers
- An NFC personnel executive told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo not to sleep on Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in 2022: “I think Christian McCaffrey has the chance to win the MVP, and the Comeback Player of The Year. If he stays healthy, he has a chance to lead all running backs in the NFL in rushing and receiving. Which is very unique. If they make a run, he’s going to be in the conversation.”
- According to NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe, the Panthers are confident they have managed McCaffrey’s workload this preseason in order to keep him healthy for a full season and that he’ll have “no limitations” going forward.
Saints
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports the Saints, Giants and Commanders all inquired with the Seahawks about trading for QB Russell Wilson, but he had his heart set on Denver.
- Seattle kept the Saints involved to drive the price up for the Broncos with another bidder, as well as because Schneider wanted QB Drew Lock back in return.
- Saints HC Dennis Allen wouldn’t elaborate on whether WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) will be available for Week 1 but has “looked good” in practice: “We’ll see. I don’t want to get into any specifics. We’ll see where he’s at, but certainly he’s progressing. [He] looked good. We’re working him back in… But again, another positive step.” (Mike Triplett)
