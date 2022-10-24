NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

49ers

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey had just a small package of plays for his debut in San Francisco but he showed a glimpse of why the team was willing to give up so much to bring him in, taking eight carries for 38 yards and catching two passes for another 24. Once he’s up to speed in a couple of weeks, it should get even better, but HC Kyle Shanahan acknowledged McCaffrey alone won’t take them where they want to go — a point that was driven home by the blowout loss to the Chiefs.

“We’ve got a ton of options,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “We can change the parts all over our offense and put different guys in, to take pressure off everybody. But like I told the team, ‘We just added a really good player. But we gotta play better in all phases to really make it mean something.'”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the 49ers’ offer of second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth in 2024 came out slightly ahead in the Panthers’ estimation of the Rams’ offer of second and third-round picks in 2023, fourth and fifth-round picks in 2024 and RB Cam Akers .

. 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke and dislocated a finger on his right hand on Sunday. (Ron Kroichick)

Rams

. Breer adds to keep an eye on the Rams as potential trade partners for the Bears and DE Robert Quinn.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett believes second-round RB Kenneth Walker has a bright future ahead with the team, as he showed how hard he is to bring down on Sunday.

“That kid is unbelievable, man,” Lockett said, via Seahawks.com. “He’s a star in the making. The way he gets better each and every week, you can tell the more and more opportunities he gets, the more comfortable he gets, and the more electrifying he is. This is exactly why we drafted him. We knew what he could do, and everybody on the team is excited he’s with us.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will rehab his knee injury, a patellar tendon issue, with no surgery or timetable for return planned for now.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Metcalf: “He came down on his knee in an odd way. X-rays showed nothing there but we’re going to have to take him back and get tested and checked out with MRIs and all that stuff to make sure.” (Curtis Crabtree)