NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey feels being traded to San Francisco was the best thing that ever happened to his career.

“In hindsight, I firmly believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” McCaffrey said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

McCaffrey pointed out that success in the NFL requires a full contribution from the entire team and they’ll continue winning on the backs of more players than just him.

“It takes everybody,” McCaffrey said. “This is the biggest team game in the world that gets so much individual attention. You’ve got guys named the G.O.A.T., and this and that. It’s true and it’s great. But no one is anybody without their teammates in this game. That’s what makes it so special. That’s why people watch. That’s why we love to play it.”

Cardinals

Aaron Wilson reports the Cardinals hosted undrafted Utah State WR Brian Cobbs for a workout on Tuesday.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll called first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba a “really instinctive” player and has big play ability.

“He’s really instinctive, his sense and awareness inside,” Carroll said, via Michael Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s the guy that you could throw the ball to a lot and count on him. He’s a great catcher, so that’s not the issue at all. But he’s got a real feel for the small areas of getting open and spaces and stuff like that. And he’s been a big play guy, too. He’s come through catching and running so we don’t have any question. That’s why we are so excited to get him. We don’t have any question about him fitting into what we want.”

Seahawks fourth-round DT Cameron Young said he put on weight before heading to minicamp and thinks it will help him going forward.

“I put on weight to come into camp to look big, look the part,” Young said. “It gives me the ability to stay in my gap longer and hold those double teams for guys like Bobby Wagner to make plays. It really gives me that opportunity to play the gap-and-a-half scheme.”

Seahawks seventh-round RB Kenny McIntosh said he has a lot of confidence in his catching ability.

“I’ve been catching the ball since I was yay high; I can remember catching the ball in the house with my dad,” McIntosh said. “Just having that confidence in my hands, knowing that ball not going to touch the ground if it hits my hands. And also I know I ain’t going to do pushups they’re going to make me want to do if I drop that ball, so I might as well catch it.”