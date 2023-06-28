NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey hopes to see running backs get paid more often and believes that they’re difference-makers on the field due to their usage.

“No one’s asked me this question yet, but I do have opinions on it,” McCaffrey said, via PFT. “I think when you look back in history and look at what the running back position has meant to football, they touch the ball more than anybody. And I was a guy who liked Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, some of the best to ever do it, and these guys, they didn’t just play for a long time, they played well for a long time, and I look at Derrick Henry as another example. Derrick Henry is older than I am and that guy’s done nothing but produce. I look at what Saquon Barkley brings to the [New York] Giants, I look at what Josh Jacobs brings to the [Las Vegas] Raiders, all these backs around the league who have done so many amazing things for their team. They’ve been clutch, they carry the ball, they catch the ball into the backfield, they provide multiple threats, they create mismatches, they make defensive coordinators think, and I think there’s a lot of value in that.”

McCaffrey believes the franchise tag has a lot to do with why the position is currently being undervalued.

“Somewhere along the line, the running back position has been undervalued, in my opinion, for what they’re asked to do,” McCaffrey said. “And I think there are a lot of guys that are scared to speak up about that for multiple reasons. I don’t know when the value of a yard got diminished. So there’s a lot of arguments multiple ways. But I definitely think somewhere along the line, the franchise tag and what the market did to the running back position, I think they’re definitely undervalued. And I think if you asked the running backs around the league, they would probably say the same thing.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes a 53-man roster prediction at this point for the Rams is even more premature than normal, as the 90-man roster has 40 rookies on it right now who don’t even have one NFL padded practice under their belts. Nevertheless, there are some insights to glean, such as the team being unlikely to keep veteran QB Brett Rypien on the active roster when he should make it through to the practice squad.

Rodrigue says veteran RB Sony Michel was added primarily to bring a veteran presence to a young group, and his on-field contributions at this point would likely be more in the range of short-yardage or pass protection.

Rodrigue mentions the versatility of Rams WR Ben Skowronek could let the team get away with keeping three or fewer tight ends. She put four on her initial projection, including veteran starter Tyler Higbee , fifth-rounder Davis Allen , trade acquisition Hunter Long, and Brycen Hopkins .

Rodrigue points out the Rams don't have a lot of size on their defensive line currently and that could be an area they're active on the waiver wire and free agency later this summer.

Interestingly, Rodrigue has the Rams keeping just three inside linebackers but adds she’s not sure LBs Christian Rozeboom or Jake Hummel will get much action besides special teams. That leaves an opening next to starting LB Ernest Jones.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) feels their medical staff is making all the right decisions on getting him ready for the regular season.

“I think we did it the right way,” Smith-Njigba said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I appreciate the training staff and the coaching staff for doing that. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been out there since when I started OTAs, so I feel like we did it the right way, and I appreciate them just slowly building me up, and I feel like we are all ready to go and checked a lot of boxes.”