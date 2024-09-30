NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals have seen some early season offensive success with QB Kyler Murray looking comfortable after his first healthy offseason in the new offense. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon praised how Murray holds himself and is excited about where he can take him this year.

“He’s mature,” Gannon said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “One of our leaders obviously, but he’s a mature person and he understands the season of the NFL. We’re in late September here. There’s a lot of ball to play so we got a lot to get cleaned up and a lot to improve on, but it’s there.”

Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum believes Murray is living up to his contract because of how well he leads their offense.

“He’s mastering this system and mastering this offense,” Beachum added. “And when you’re able to master this offense and put guys in the right position consistently enough, I feel that that is showing me that you’re taking the steps to be the person, the quarterback and the franchise that they paid you to do.”

After finally settling into the new offense, Murray believes their scheme allows him to be the best version of himself.

“Within this system that we have now I feel like there’s a lot of room to grow, and if I can just be myself and play the game. The sky’s the limit,” Murray said.

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb described why they continue to start Anthony Bradford at RG over third-rounder Christian Haynes.

“I think Anthony [Bradford] would tell you he didn’t have his best game,” Grubb said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s a young player that’s hopefully continuing to develop. We think he has a very good skill set. We’re trying to develop that.”