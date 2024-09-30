NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
Many around the league began to express concern when 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey went to Germany to see a specialist for his injured calf. San Francisco GM John Lynch explained why McCaffrey went abroad for a second opinion and highlighted his precautions for the situation.
“We needed to quiet it down,” Lynch said, via KNBR. “The plan was to give it the time to do that and then at some point in a thoughtful way to ramp him back up.”
“What he does and where he goes, he’s got people who work on his body and have for a long time… Now he’s back here and we’ll have to hit certain markers and try the ramp up. God willing the thing has quieted down and we can build him up in a smart thoughtful way.”
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced McCaffrey returned from Germany and they are looking to ramp up the rehab process next week. (Wagoner)
Cardinals
The Cardinals have seen some early season offensive success with QB Kyler Murray looking comfortable after his first healthy offseason in the new offense. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon praised how Murray holds himself and is excited about where he can take him this year.
“He’s mature,” Gannon said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “One of our leaders obviously, but he’s a mature person and he understands the season of the NFL. We’re in late September here. There’s a lot of ball to play so we got a lot to get cleaned up and a lot to improve on, but it’s there.”
Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum believes Murray is living up to his contract because of how well he leads their offense.
“He’s mastering this system and mastering this offense,” Beachum added. “And when you’re able to master this offense and put guys in the right position consistently enough, I feel that that is showing me that you’re taking the steps to be the person, the quarterback and the franchise that they paid you to do.”
After finally settling into the new offense, Murray believes their scheme allows him to be the best version of himself.
“Within this system that we have now I feel like there’s a lot of room to grow, and if I can just be myself and play the game. The sky’s the limit,” Murray said.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out Ks Anders Carlson and Chad Ryland along with P Michael Palardy.
- Per Daniel Kaplan, Fanatics has started settlement discussions with Arizona WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and his father who they are suing.
Seahawks
Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb described why they continue to start Anthony Bradford at RG over third-rounder Christian Haynes.
“I think Anthony [Bradford] would tell you he didn’t have his best game,” Grubb said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s a young player that’s hopefully continuing to develop. We think he has a very good skill set. We’re trying to develop that.”
- Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight was fined $5,490 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle), and DB Devon Witherspoon was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 3.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!