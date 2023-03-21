NFC Notes: Commanders, Brandin Cooks, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes it would make a lot of sense for the Commanders to use a Day 3 draft pick on another quarterback for depth behind Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, as well as a potential lottery ticket to get a future starter.
- Standig notes the Commanders appear to be happy with their skill position group, even tight end. Veteran Logan Thomas remains on the roster despite the $5.2 million in available savings if he were cut and Standig thinks the team is content with him and the younger, developmental options behind him, for now.
- The offensive line was a big focus for Washington in free agency. However, Standig says they still don’t have a clear replacement for G Andrew Norwell and have a bit of a logjam at center with Nick Gates, Chase Roullier, and Tyler Larsen. He mentions Roullier could be cut later this offseason if he doesn’t agree to a pay cut.
- Outside of the offensive line, Standig highlights cornerback as the top remaining need for the Commanders, either a slot corner or a true No. 1 who can push Kendall Fuller inside in nickel packages.
- Mark Maske reports that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is expected to sell the team in the coming weeks or months.
- Minnesota CB Terell Smith has formally met with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Steelers. He also has top-30 visits scheduled with the Commanders and Vikings. (Justin Melo)
Cowboys
- New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks agreed to a renegotiated deal with Dallas. He converted $8 million of his initial $12 million base salary into a signing bonus, eliminated all other bonuses in his contract, lowered his 2024 base salary to $8 million, and tacked on two void years. (Over The Cap)
- Cooks is excited to join Dallas after the team failed to trade for him at the deadline last year: “Better late than never. I’m extremely excited…I think it’s going to be a special place.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cooks isn’t upset about being dealt to his fifth team: “I’ve really never gotten upset. That means someone wants me. I’ve been fortunate to play with so many great organizations. I look at it in a positive light.” (Charean Williams)
- Cooks added QB Dak Prescott reached out to him as soon as the news broke that he was heading to Dallas: “He was excited. He said he can’t wait to get to work. He said he has a lot of respect for my game. He said he’s looking forward to having me as part of the group.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- The agent for former Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson claims the long-term offer Philadelphia gave his client was only a three-year, $24 million max deal with $17 million in the final year of the deal.
- NFL Media’s Jim Trotter notes that more importantly, the Eagles apparently had an opportunity to match the one-year deal he got from the Lions and declined to do so.
- Eagles CB James Bradberry‘s new contract with the team is a three-year, $38 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. The deal has a max value of $44 million and fully guaranteed base salaries for 2023 and 2024. (Over The Cap)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!