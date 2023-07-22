NFC Notes: Commanders, Brandin Cooks, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Magic Johnson, who is part of the team’s ownership group led by Josh Harris, said the team’s name change is “on the table,” but they have more pressing issues to deal with first.

“Everything’s on the table, especially after this year,” Johnson said, via PFT. “We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say that right now.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks has his sights set on returning to a 1,000 yard receiver after a down season in 2022.

“It’s time to get back,” Cooks said, via NFL.com. “A lot has to come with that. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, we’ve got some special guys throughout the offense, all the offensive weapons we have, I’m just going to do my best to the best of my ability, and when we look up at the end of the season, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Cooks is excited about working with WR CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the team’s receiver group and thinks he adds another element to the offense.

“I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee, M.G. and J.T., not only from a production role that I’m expecting but also from a role of being able to lead,” he said. “So I think that’s what I’m looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I’m willing to do it.”

Cooks added that the team has preached tempo and believes that the speed of the offense will fit his skillset.

“I mean, obviously, we’ve just had spring to get going, but the biggest thing that I noticed is it’s fast-paced,” he said. “Like we wanna get to the ball, coach McCarthy talks about attack, not waiting and sitting back, but going on attack, and that’s what I noticed throughout practices, throughout throwing sessions this offseason. So the faster, the better, so I’m all for that.”

Giants

Special teams coordinators across the board are not fans of the NFL’s new fair catch rule on kickoffs. The league’s intention with the rule was to disincentivize returns and cut down on the number of kickoff returns in the name of player safety. It’s viewed as a step toward eliminating kickoffs eventually by some. Players and coaches who make their living in the NFL off special teams are understandably opposed.

“I’d never say [to ditch the kickoff], because that’s my livelihood,” Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey said via Pro Football Talk.

“No one wants to lose a part of what you’re used to doing as a part of your job, to kind of go away,” he added. “You want to be able to kind of coach the way you’ve been coaching and have the same kind of impact in the game that you want to have, but again, you just make the adjustments and just keep moving.”