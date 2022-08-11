NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t have any information on the case against Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder for a toxic workplace environment.

“I don’t have any other information that you don’t have on that context. As far as his status, as we all know there’s an ongoing congressional investigation as well as our investigation into those issues. As we get to a resolution on that Dan and I will discuss,” said Goodell, via NFL Media’s James Palmer.

Cowboys

Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. said he is unable to be on the field at training camp due to a medical condition and must avoid getting into contact on the sideline during games or practices.

Eagles

Eagles DL coach Tracy Rocker thinks first-round DT Jordan Davis is proving to be a “unique” player given his size and mobility on the field.

“So many players have been in the SEC, there’s a lot of great players, but my excitement with him comes back to see someone 6-foot-6, 340, 335, move like they’re 225. It’s kind of unique,” Rocker said. “And I think we only see so many of these types of individuals every four to five years who have the upside and ability of him.”

Eagles’ veteran C Jason Kelce pointed out Davis is able to sink his hips when rushing, use his hands correctly, and is alert.

“You can tell with a guy in a walk-through just by looking in his eyes sometimes, if he’s locked in … whether he’s focused. If he’s getting something out of it,” Kelce said. “Some guys go out there for a walk-through and they’re just going through the motions. That’s wasted time. … But even when (Davis) is a head-up shade in a walk-through, he’s sinking his hips right, he’s using his hands right. His eyes are wide. When you see a guy (who) has bug eyes, that means his senses are on alert. He’s taking everything in. That tells me he’s willing to grow and trying to improve his craft. Those are the guys that when you combine it with the physical skill set he has, it’s very good to see.”

Regarding a play at camp where he went viral going against second-round C Cam Jurgens, Davis thinks the situation was overblown on social media.

“I hate it, honestly. It’s very one-sided,” Davis said. “You see one rep, but you don’t see Cam blocking me, getting me at practice and the other reps. Looks can be deceiving. One rep and it goes viral — woo, woo — but Cam is holding his own.”